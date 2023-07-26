Boat Manufacturer Finds New Life in New Ownership

Streamline R is poised to rise to the top of the industry with new expert leadership.

Top Bank Capital Funding has acquired the assets of U.S. powerboat manufacturer, Streamline. The Miami-based boating brand will now be known as Streamline R. With the acquisition of these assets, Streamline R will re-establish its position in the market, strengthen its commitment to providing luxury center consoles to its clients & diversifying its offerings of semi-custom-made boats.

Expanding on the already popular center console models: 26′ Ace, new 35′ Spartan, and 45′ King; Streamline R will introduce two new models: the 40’ Chief and 54’ Majesty, slated for release in 2024.

Leading the charge is Carl Herndon, an industry veteran with 30 years of experience, best known for designing & manufacturing semi-custom production boats. Herndon has founded multiple successful businesses in various industries including boat manufacturing and boat dealerships. He was a major contributing factor in the success of a well-known center console boat manufacturer founded 23 years ago.

Herndon commented, “We are extremely excited about the future and the positioning of our brand in the center console market. We are confident that our customers will benefit from the additional resources and expertise that come as a part of this acquisition.”