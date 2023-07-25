Chefs Zero in on Wins at Mediterranean Yacht Show in Greece

Yacht chefs impressed the judges with the theme of “Zero Waste From the Greek Seas” during the Chefs’ Competition at the 8th Mediterranean Yacht Show (MEDYS) in Greece.

This year’s event included 29 chefs in two categories, with winners from motor yachts Zen, Tropicana, Wide Liberty, Hakuna Matata, O’ptasia and Jo. Participants highlighted local ingredients and sustainable dining with their creations. Yacht stews from motor yachts Wide Liberty and Sole Di Mare won for best table-scaping displays.

Judges included Michelin star chefs George Papazacharias of Delta Restaurant in Athens and Antonio Mellino of Quattro Passi Restaurant in Nerano, Italy, as well as brokers Angela Zurlo and Bobby Biggio.

Category A Winners

1st place: Chef Emmanouil Perros of the M/Y Zen

2nd place: Chef Evangelos Vasileiou from M/Y Tropicana

3rd place: Chef Victoria Shcherbakova from M/Y Wide Liberty

Best table-scaping: Stew Nikoleta Patara of M/Y Wide Liberty

Category A Platinum Winners

1st place: Chef Tatiana Kostantidi of M/Y Hakuna Matata

2nd place: Chef Dionysios Lykiardopoulos from M/Y O’ptasia

3rd place: Chef Dimitris Paidis from M/Y Jo

Best table-scaping: Stew Nicole Petrou of M/Y Sole Di Mare

The show featured 92 registered yachts (with 30 yachts on the waiting list), 750 industry professionals from 31 countries, and 42 exhibitors including Camper & Nicholsons International, CSO Yachts, YCO, IYC, CharterWorld LLP, Yachting Partners International, Northrop & Johnson, Luxury Charter Group, and West Nautical.

The ninth edition of MEDYS, organized by the Greek Yachting Association (GYA) and held under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Tourism, is scheduled for April 27 to May 1, 2024, in Nafplio.

www.mediterraneanyachtshow.gr

