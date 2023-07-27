Damage But No Casualties in Viareggio Port Fire

A fire in the port area of Viareggio did serious damage – but could have been much worse.

Authorities continue to investigate the large fire that broke out in Paolo Savi, the port area of Viareggio, Tuscany. According to newspaper La Nazione, the fire broke out on July 25 just after 6pm, at a time when workers would have just gone home from the warehouse of the Versilia Supply Service. Black plumes of billowing smoke were caught on camera; witnesses reported as many as 20 loud explosions.

Damages from the fire are estimated at 1m Euros. In the Versilla warehouse, four vans, forklifts and various other materials were destroyed, according to La Nazione. However nobody was injured, and no damage has been found in surrounding areas of the port. Benetti, Codecasa, Overmarine Group and Sanlorenzo all have shipyards in the port area. According to reports, tourists on the city’s popular nearby beach and promenade watched as the smoke billowed.

Firefighters from surrounding areas, including Lucca and Pisa, helped fight the fire and stayed overnight in case winds shifted, according to news reports. Authorities performed air quality checks after the first was brought under control, and the area was deemed safe.

Related Posts Fire sinks Nordhavn The 76-foot (23m) Nordhavn M/Y Kahu caught fire while at East Cowes Marina on the Isle of Wight on Nov. 6. Firefighters battled the blaze…

Fire sinks Nordhavn The 76-foot (23m) Nordhavn M/Y Kahu caught fire while at East Cowes Marina on the Isle of Wight on Nov. 6. Firefighters battled the blaze…

Fire causes minimal damage to Sailorman marine store An investigation is underway after a fire in an outdoor storage area of Sailorman New & Used Marine store in Ft. Lauderdale store erupted on…

Tagged fire, Viareggio

Topics: