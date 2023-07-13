Electric Yacht Maker Sialia’s New Sialia 59 Is Ready For the Water

Sialia is the new electric yacht builder on the block, and they’re turning heads with the new Sialia 59.

Electric yacht builder Sialia is accepting orders for its newest range of electric yachts, the Sialia 59.

The company, which made its international debut earlier this year, debuted the Sialia 59 at the Palma International Boat Show. According to the company, the eco-friendly carbon and aluminum 59 offers enhanced volume, customizable design and luxurious finishes beyond that of its earlier model, the Sialia 57. The yachts are powered by Sialia’s proprietary AMPROS-developed propulsion system, which is scalable up to 6MW,

“Our vision at Sialia Yachts is to create masterpieces that merge exceptional naval architecture with ground-breaking electric propulsion technology,” Ivo Hagemans, Sialia’s sales and marketing director, said in a statement. “The future of yachting and the solutions that will shape it remain the key elements of Sialia’s philosophy. We are thrilled to witness a growing enthusiasm among customers who recognize the potential of eco yachts without compromising on performance or luxury. The Sialia 59 exemplifies our pioneering role in the emerging sector of exclusive, sustainable, fully electric motor yachts.”

The Sialia 59 range includes three carbon fiber electric yachts, the Weekender, Runabout and Sport, as well as aluminum electric yacht the Sialia 59 Volantis. The Weekender is geared towards entertainment and relaxation and features a garage capable of housing a 3.3-meter tender and plenty of water toys. It also offers what Sialia calls a “layout encourages socializing and staying connected to the natural surroundings.”

The Runabout is, according to Sialia, a “genuine style icon, distinguished by its sleek lines and visually pleasing symmetry.” Several hardtop options and a wraparound windscreen and full bow protects guests and crew from the elements while inside, 4.8-meter full beam maximizes interior volume.

The center-console Sport is the built-for-speed model – but it also features a folding-sides beach club, tender garage and protected four-person helm station.

Sialia Volantis 59 range includes Tender and Commuter models. Sialia describes the Volantis 59 Tender as versatile, with an open deck layout, lots of space for passengers and a utilitarian design that emphasizes functionality and safety. The Commuter offers an interior that can be more easily customized.