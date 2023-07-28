$16M Marina Deal on Flagler Drive Scrapped

Plans for a $16 million marina along West Palm Beach’s Flagler Drive were abandoned after public opposition.

After weeks of emails, calls, and letters from West Palm Beach residents opposing the plans for a new marina along the waterfront on Flagler Drive, the WPB City Commission unanimously voted to end the marina building process, according to a report by the Palm Beach Post.

Residents attending the City Commission meeting on Monday, July 24, told Mayor Keith James and members of the Commission their opposition to the plans. They argued that the marina would block views of and public access to the waterfront, along with the Commission not garnering enough public support for a project in a public park.

The City Commission agreed to open negotiations with City Harbor to create the proposed marina on June 5. The firm estimated the marina would create an estimated $324,000 in annual revenue to WPB over a 100-year management agreement, according to the report.

James and the City Commission believed the new marina would amplify public use of the waterfront, but many disagreed, arguing the deal was made without public opinion. Docked yachts blocking public waterfront view was a significant point opposed residents made to the City Commission as well, according to the Post’s report.

The location for the axed marina deal is also the site of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, which Triton covered here.

Click here to read the full report by the Palm Beach Post.

