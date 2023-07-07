In Fort Lauderdale? Check out Christmas in July and Help Freedom Waters Foundation

Freedom Waters Foundation christened its new boat, a wheelchair accessible boat for use in its programs. A deck boat before it was damaged in an…
Freedom Waters Foundation will be the beneficiary when a popular Fort Lauderdale spot hosts Christmas in July.
One of Fort Lauderdale’s most popular bars and restaurants for captains, crew and yachting industry workers is hosting a Christmas in July event – and money raised goes to a great cause.
Fort Lauderdale institution the Quarterdeck is hosting Christmas in July on Thursday, July 13th from 6 to 8pm. There are several Quarterdeck locations; the event is happening at the Quarterdeck at 1035 SE 17th St. A $25 donation to the Freedom Waters Foundation gets an attendee a drink ticket and appetizers while they last. The party will include a “Wear your ugly holiday t-shirt” contest, and Tropical Santa will be there for pictures.
