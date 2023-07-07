In Fort Lauderdale? Check out Christmas in July and Help Freedom Waters Foundation

Freedom Waters Foundation will be the beneficiary when a popular Fort Lauderdale spot hosts Christmas in July.

One of Fort Lauderdale’s most popular bars and restaurants for captains, crew and yachting industry workers is hosting a Christmas in July event – and money raised goes to a great cause.

Fort Lauderdale institution the Quarterdeck is hosting Christmas in July on Thursday, July 13th from 6 to 8pm. There are several Quarterdeck locations; the event is happening at the Quarterdeck at 1035 SE 17th St. A $25 donation to the Freedom Waters Foundation gets an attendee a drink ticket and appetizers while they last. The party will include a “Wear your ugly holiday t-shirt” contest, and Tropical Santa will be there for pictures.

Freedom Waters Foundation is an organization that partners with private boat owners to provide therapeutic boat experiences to children, individuals with special needs and veterans. It began in South Florida and has more recently begun putting on events in other parts of the United States.

Christmas in July, Freedom Waters Foundation, Quarterdeck

