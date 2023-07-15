International Superyacht Society People Award’s Nominations Open Now

The International Superyacht Society People Awards is looking for nominations for four different categories.

The International Superyacht Society (ISS) Design and Leadership Awards is looking for nominations for its “People” category. The ISS awards honor outstanding companies and individuals to their exceptional contributions to yachting, according to their website.

Nominations are now open for the Artisan, Distinguished Crew, Excellence in Technology, and Excellence in Improving Yachting awards.

The artisan award is for anyone working in all aspects of yacht construction. Their work might be the centerpiece of a yacht or out of sight yet still crucial. The distinguished crew award recognizes yacht crew that have exceeded their normal duties. This award honors the crew member’s acts of service, leadership, and their strive for excellence.

The excellence in technology award is given to a company that has shown success in applying new or enhanced intelligent design, use of materials, machinery, or systems to advance the yachting industry. The excellence in improving yachting award looks to honor an individual or group that is working to improve the future of yachting with a goal of setting sustainable standards to conserve and protect resources.

Award nominations are open now until July 31. The ISS Design and Leadership Awards Gala is on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.

