Know Before the Blow: Hurricane Season Prep

Hurricane season prep means preparing the vessel – and checking the paperwork.

Every year, hurricane season comes with a great deal of anxiety and 2023 is no exception. The Atlantic hurricane season runs until November 30, with peak activity in August and September. This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts there’s a 40% chance of a near-normal hurricane season and a 30% chance of either a below-average or above-average season.

We know that just one storm can cause devastation and uproot lives. Knowledge and preparation are crucial for getting you and your property through hurricane season safely. While 2023 is forecasted to be a less active hurricane season than in recent years, the time to prepare is now.

Prior to the Storm

Know what your marine insurance policy covers. Read it and ask your insurance agent questions; not all policies are the same. Insurance companies may require owners to pull their vessel out of water or store it in a specific location. You need to ensure your policy will cover the recovery of your vessel, transportation or storage if needed, repair of your vessel or, in the worst-case scenario, the demolition and disposal of your vessel. Every hurricane season there are owners whose yachts are destroyed and are then surprised to learn they don’t have the coverage they expected. Owners are then stuck with a destroyed vessel and a large bill for storage and disposal if they cannot handle that themselves. Additionally, owners and their employees should check their marina policies to gain an understanding of all policies and procedures.

Before a Storm

When a storm is approaching, determine where the vessel will ride out the storm. Take video inventory of all property onboard and place legal documents such as policies, licenses and registration in a secure, dry place away from the vessel.

During a Storm

While safely hunkered down, monitor radio, TV, NOAA Weather Radio, and/or hurricane hotline telephone numbers for official bulletins for storm updates. Do not return to the vessel until there is an official announcement that the storm has passed, or the marina is open.

After a Storm

Once a storm has passed and it’s safe to return to the vessel, inspect it for any structural damage. If the vessel was damaged during the storm, take photos and report it to the insurance company as soon as possible. It’s imperative to only work with licensed and insured companies to recover the vessel. In many cases an insurance company has a pre-arranged relationship with a recovery company.

Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer III is CEO and Head of Operations Team for Sea Tow, which provides on-water assistance including a 24-hour connection to Coast Guard-licensed captains in the United

States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Frohnhoefer virtually grew up on a boat. His experience ranges from being one of the first Sea Tow deckhands, to Sea Tow captain after earning his first captain’s license at the age of 19, to currently holding a 1600 Ton Master, Chief Mate – All Oceans, All Seas license. As CEO, Frohnhoefer maintains oversight of the entire business with a focus on external operations, including legal, franchise development, operations and compliance. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Sea Tow Foundation.

Click here to read about how to make sure your insurance and other paperwork is ready for hurricane season!

Related Posts Light hurricane season predicted Colorado State University hurricane researchers have predicted a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season for 2017. According to the CSU Tropical Meteorology Project report, a weak…

Normal hurricane season expected NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts a near-normal or below-normal Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1.El Niño is expected to develop this summer, creating stronger…

Active hurricane season predicted Colorado State University hurricane researchers predict an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year, according to a university report. The CSU Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts…

Tagged Hurricane, hurricane season, prep

Topics: