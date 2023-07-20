Leopard Catamarans Shows Off New Leopard 40 Powercat in Fort Lauderdale

Leopard Catamarans debuted its new power catamaran, the Leopard 40 Powercat, with a sunset cruise on Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway.

The Leopard 40 Powercat joins the company’s Leopard 46 and 53 power catamaran models. It boasts what Leopard calls the largest flybridge on a 40-foot vessel as well as a good-for-entertaining l-shaped galley, three cabins with island beds and sea views in the hulls. The vessel is largely aimed at people entering the yachting market.

“The Leopard 40 PC embodies the distinct characteristics that appeal to a variety of new owners,” Katie Campbell, Marketing Manager for Leopard Catamarans, said in a statement. “Through this event with a stunning Fort Lauderdale backdrop, we were excited to showcase the new Leopard 40PC which has been meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of comfort and seaworthiness.”

The company worked with fellow South African boatbuilders Robertson and Caine, as well as naval architects Simonis Voogd, to design the current Leopard range, including the new 40. The new model can reach 17 knots at cruising speed, 20 knots at top speed.

Guests on the Fort Lauderdale cruise left from the city’s historic Bahia Mar for a sunset cruise along the Intracoastal Waterway with drinks and canapes.

Related Posts Triton Spotted in Fort Lauderdale From left, Capt. Hammond Oldham, Capt. Mike Dailey, Capt. Joe Jorlett and Sue Rann picked up their copy of last month’s Triton while at Waxy’s…

Yachtsign opens Fort Lauderdale showroom Yachtsign opened a Fort Lauderdale showroom in mid-June, according to Andrew Cohen, the company’s creative director. Previously the company most recently opened an office at…

Triton Spotter: Fort Lauderdale This bicyclist was spotted waiting for the closing of the 17th Street Causeway Bridge in Fort Lauderdale in February. Over the past 15 years, The…

Tagged Leopard 40 Powercat, Leopard Catamarans

Topics: