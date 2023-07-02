Monaco Yacht Show Unveils Carbon Neutrality Plan

The Monaco Yacht Show is implementing a transition plan to achieve carbon neutrality.

The Monaco Yacht Show and auditing agency Nadeis hosted an exclusive webinar for exhibitors and show suppliers to discuss their Carbon Neutrality Transition Plan. The plan aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 60% by 2025 compared to 2022, with an aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Monaco Yacht Show’s webinar began by discussing the methodology used to calculate the show’s carbon footprint. Data was collected from visitors, exhibitors, service providers, and yacht captains during the 2022 show. This data was broken into three different scopes.

Scope 1 focused on direct emissions that The Monaco Yacht Show owns or controls, like air conditioning refrigerants, which amounted to 48.5 tons of emissions. Scope 2 includes indirect emissions from water and electricity, totaling to 2.5 tons of emissions between the two.

Scope 3 represented indirect emissions from activities not controlled by The Monaco Yacht Show, like exhibitors, suppliers, waste, and transportation. Employees contributed 1 ton of emissions, while visitors contributed 6,608 tons according to The Monaco Yacht Show. Waste amounted to 5 tons, exhibitors created 77 tons, and service providers contributed 39 tons.

The ability to accurately calculate the number of emissions The Monaco Yacht Show generates is the first step to reduce emissions in all scopes. The show is committed to manage the carbon footprint of future events and climate change. The Sustainability Hub is set to return to the 2023 show after its introduction in 2022, with an aim to raise awareness and promote sustainable practices.

