Owner of M/Y Phi Loses Appeal Against UK High Court

UK’s High Court has defended the decision to seize M/Y Phi from a wealthy Russian businessman.

Sergei Naumenko is the owner of the 59-meter M/Y Phi. Phi was seized in London under the government’s Russian sanctions in March 2022, according to a report by yahoo!sport. Naumenko appealed the decision to detain the vessel, arguing that the detainment was due to an improper purpose.

Naumenko took legal action against Britain’s Department of Transport (DfT). Grant Shapps, the transport secretary at the time of the yacht’s seizure, described Naumenko as a friend of President Vladimir Putin, but Naumenko denied the claim, according to the report.

Naumenko said he was targeted due to his wealth and Russian nationality, and he had not been involved in Russian politics or had any connection to Putin. Naumenko’s case was denied.

Judge Ross Cranston rejected Naumenko’s case, deciding that the yacht was rightfully detained because it was of high value and Naumenko “was connected” with Russia, according to the report.

