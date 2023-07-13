Personal Submarine Guide 2023

Isle of Man-based yacht service and support company Döhle Yachts has updated its guide to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) to incorporate changes implemented in…
A personal submarine is a submersible that people use for recreational purposes. From exploring the deep depths below their superyacht, to more and more philanthropists using them for research purposes, a personal submarine can be a great addition to enhance your time on (and under) the water.
While there are numerous reports of the first archaic designs and use of submarines as far back as 332 B.C., most believe that the first use of the type of submarine still used today was that invented by Dutch inventor Cornelius Drebbel in 1623.
The more modern submarine used for recreational purposes was invented by Graham Hawkes in the 1970s.
The difference between these three types of submarines is:
Personal submarines have come a long way since their invention, with some even offering lounges for excellent front row seating of the views you’ll encounter down below.
Diesel submarines are usually powered by a combination of diesel and electric power. The diesel power helps to submerge the vessel, while the electric powered batteries kick into use when the submarine is fully under water. Submarines are able to submerge (unlike a boat or yacht), since they have two sets of tanks (ballast and trim) to either let air in, or water (water to help the submarine submerge; air to bring it back to the surface).
Technically, yes. Plenty of “regular” people own personal submarines; however, they do carry a price tag of around $2 million so they are more of a status symbol or toy for the ultra-high-net-worth individuals and cost much more than the average person could afford.
While most one person submarines should be able to descend around 300m (985ft) below the surface, it depends on the capabilities of the submarine. What materials were made to construct the submarine? What is the technology used on board? How experienced is the operator? A number of factors will need to be confirmed before saying for sure how deep one can go in their submarine.
Triton submersibles currently has a two-person submersible that is classed with “unlimited” depths — the first submersible ever to be given this designation. The majority of the submarines you see making expeditions to the depths of the ocean are classed all the way to 4,000m.
*Please note that Triton Submarines is not to be confused or associated with the OceanGate-owned TITAN submarine that tragically malfunctioned and perished in June 2023.
Most personal submarines built for at least two people will have a starting price tag of $1 million, although it can easily start closer to $2 million if you add any personalization’s or add-ons to the off the line models available.
Personal submarines may not be for everyone, but for the superyacht set, they are becoming increasingly popular to have on board. Once you’ve made space for the two tenders, a range of jet skis, and the helicopter, isn’t a personal submarine next? If you want to explore the personal submarines for sale on YATCO.com, please click here.
Triton covered submersibles as the star of the yacht toy box, and how their rapid evolution is taking the thrill factor to whole new dimensions. Click here for the full story!