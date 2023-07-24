Police Investigate Alleged Robbery Aboard Yacht on Miami River

Migos rapper Quavo was among those on the Miami River yacht.

The Miami Beach Police Department are investigating a possible armed robbery aboard a yacht along the Miami River. The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, close to The Wharf Miami.

The owner of the yacht said they chartered the vessel earlier that day and that the charter was paid for. When it came time to arrive at the proper dock however, the passengers held the captain and crew at gunpoint and demanded their money back, according to a report by 7News.

The captain told police that one of the men that held him at gunpoint threatened to kill him and throw him off the boat. The suspect also removed the captain’s wallet and phone from his pocket, according to the captain.

No one was hurt, according to 7News, and there were no arrests made due to conflicting reports made by crew members. Read the full story by 7News here.

Tagged miami beach, miami river, police

