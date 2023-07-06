Rhody Regatta Participants Have Fun, Raise Money

The first Rhody Regatta was a success, both on the water and in the money raised for charity.

A fleet of 37 entries made up the first-ever Rhody Regatta, which saw teams race 18 miles around Conanicut Island and raise more than $15,000 for a great cause.

The race was combined with the International Yacht and Athletic Club (IYAC) Newport Cup, and money raised went to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The food bank’s regatta donation page will be up through July for anybody else who wishes to make a donation.

“Amazing event, amazing spirit,” IYAC’s Pat Kennedy, who co-chaired the combined event, said in a statement. “And we couldn’t have had a better day of sea breeze coming in early for a prompt 11 a.m. start.”

Winners included Blackwing, a Stuart Knockabout 28 owned by Eric Hall (Bristol, R.I.) in Class 1; Ryan McKillen’s (Miami Beach) M32 Surge in M32 One-Design class; Alex Wadson’s (Portsmouth, R.I.) Shaw 6.5 Manic in Class 2; NEKA Sailing’s Ker 11.5 Peacemaker in Class 3; and Jim Madden’s (Newport Beach, Calif.) Carkeek 47 Stark Raving Mad IX in Class 4. Stark Raving Mad also was declared Best Overall Finisher.

Steve Prime substituted for Eric Hall at the Blackwing helm and said it was a great day for sailing.

“We benefited from a long run down the backside of Conanicut Island, which favored small boats like Blackwing,” he said. “I think IYAC ran a great race, serving up ideal sailing conditions. The local racing boats like to support fundraising races such as this and Sail Newport’s Sail for Hope (in September). Just a great day for sailing around Conanicut Island!”

