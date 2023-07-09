Samuel L. Jackson Loves the Yacht Life

Global superstar Samuel L. Jackson recently shared photos of himself appreciating the good life on a yacht.

Samuel L. Jackson has been enjoying the yacht life lately, if his Instagram is any indication.

The American superstar has recently been in the south of France sharing Insta images of the good life. In particular, he shared pictures of himself on the deck of a yacht receiving cupping and acupuncture.

“Accu in Da Sun!!! DAAYUUUM!! !! #ijustwannayachtyachtyyachtyyacht,” he captioned the images. (It’s definitely better if you read that in a Samuel L. Jackson voice.)

One photo showed him with acupuncture needles in his left shoulder, while another showed his back covered in cupping therapy cups while he checked out his phone. “Lil Cupping To Cap It Off!! !!” he captioned the latter.

Sadly for yacht fans, there were few clues in the pictures as to the particulars of the vessel he was on.

At around the same time, he was spotted in San Tropez with basketball legend Magic Johnson.

The film and television megastar is currently reprising his role as Nick Fury in Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

Related Posts News in yacht sales IYC broker Mark Elliott has sold the 84-foot (25.6m) M/Y Acadia in conjunction with Rick Obey & Associates. Designed by Setzer Design Group, it had…

Moran Yacht and Ship news Moran Yacht and Ship oversaw the launch of the new 279-foot (85m) Lurssen M/Y Niki, sold the 170-foot (52m) new construction Palmer Johnson Project Apollo,…

Yacht crew rules poster A captain shared these crew rules, reminiscent of the book "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten." Illustrated by Triton cartoonist Steve…

Tagged acupuncture, cupping, Samuel L. Jackson, yacht

Topics: