Sea Tow Has Advice for the Atlantic Hurricane Season’s Main Event

Sea Tow knows what you need before, during and after a hurricane.

As the peak time of the Atlantic hurricane season arrives, a top Florida company is offering advice on hurricane preparation

“From experience, we know that just one storm can cause devastation and uproot lives,” said Joseph Frohnhoefer III, CEO of Sea Tow, an on-water assistance company working in the US, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. “The time to prepare is now. We encourage all boaters to be prepared and understand the steps that need to be taken if a storm were to make landfall in their area to protect themselves and their boat..”

Prior to a Storm:

Know what your marine insurance policy covers. Read it and ask your insurance agent questions. Some insurance companies may require your owner to pull their vessel out of the water during a storm or store it in a specific location while the storm is a threat.

Ensure your policy will cover the recovery of the vessel, transportation or storage if needed, repair of the vessel or, in the worst-case scenario, the demolition and disposal of the vessel.

If the boat is kept at a marina, check your marina policies to gain an understanding of requirements and procedures.

When a Storm is Approaching

Determine where the boat will ride out the storm.

If the boat needs to be relocated on land, position it on a trailer close to a strong building to break the wind and away from debris and strap it down securely. To anchor the trailer, place blocks beneath it and deflate the tires so it doesn’t shift around due to high winds.

If the boat must stay in the water, secure it to the dock with longer, thicker lines to ensure it doesn’t sway during the storm.

Ensure there aren’t any loose items on the boat that could potentially fly around during the storm and cause more damage.

Take video inventory of all property onboard and place legal documents such as policies, licenses, and registration in a secure, dry place away from the vessel.

During a Storm

Monitor radio, TV, NOAA Weather Radio, and/or hurricane hotline telephone numbers for official bulletins for storm updates.

Do not return to the vessel until there is an official announcement that the storm has passed, or the marina is open.

After a Storm

Once it is safe to return to the vessel, inspect it for any structural damage.

If the boat was damaged during the storm, take photos and report it to your insurance company as soon as possible.

It’s imperative to only work with licensed and insured companies to recover your vessel. In many cases the insurance company has a pre-arranged relationship with a recovery company, and in many cases it’s Sea Tow.

