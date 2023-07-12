Startups Invited to Apply to Exhibit at the Yachting Ventures and Abu Dhabi International Boat Show’s Innovation Hub

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), in partnership with Yachting Ventures, announced the launch of the Yachting Ventures Innovation Hub which supports CleanTech and sustainable startups within the leisure marine and yachting industries.

Yachting Ventures helps provide networking, education, and opportunities to founders of startups in the leisure marine and yachting industry. Their Innovation Hub partnership with ADIBS, which has cemented itself as a platform for the marine industry in the Middle East, looks to support the development of solutions to create a cleaner and greener future.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), declared 2023 to be the “Year of Sustainability in the UAE. Recognizing this, ADIBS introduced the Yachting Ventures Innovation Hub to the fifth annual boat show, which is scheduled for Nov. 9-12 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition.

The Yachting Ventures Innovation Hub aims to bring together investors, industry experts, and innovators interested in creating a more sustainable maritime sector. The center looks to pair these professionals together to create an environment where they can collaborate, educate, and network with one another.

There will be space for 10 startups at the hub, and Yachting Ventures will select and invite those chosen to participate. The hub hopes to create an environment that catalyzes the growth of CleanTech startups. Anyone is invited to apply to exhibit, including captains and crew.

“We are delighted to launch the Innovation Hub at Abu Dhabi International Boat Show this year. As the maritime industry continues to evolve and develop in the Middle East, it is imperative that we prioritize sustainability and nurture the development of innovative solutions. The Innovation Hub will be a pivotal platform, connecting startups and entrepreneurs with customers, investors and industry experts – enabling them to showcase their ideas and drive positive change within the sector,” said Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures.

For more information about the Innovation Hub at ADIBS and for details on how to apply, email [email protected]

Triton recently covered Yachting Venture’s new start-up pitching competition set to take place at the first Start-Up Pavilion at METSTRADE. Click here for the full story!

Related Posts Yachting Ventures Introduces Start-Up Pitching Competition at METSTRADE The competition by Yachting Ventures involves four to five start-ups presenting their products and solutions to a panel of investors and industry leaders.

Nautical Ventures hires Dania Beach-based Nautical Ventures has hired three new employees: Marc Jacob as director of high-performance sales, Renee McCullers (formerly with Novurania) as sales manager for…

Yachting Symposium is Oct. 9-10 The second annual Yachting Symposium and Job Fair is slated to take place Oct. 9-10 at Greater Ft. Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale.The…

Topics: