Sustainability in Yachting: It’s Not Easy Measuring Green

Sustainability is a hotly debated topic in yachting. But to improve something, you first need to understand what needs to improve.

Increasing pressure from the media, environmental activists and the wider public has left the yachting industry grappling with its fuel-guzzling reputation. Buzzwords and phrases such as “eco,” “sustainable,” “environmentally conscious” and “eco-minded” get bandied around, along with skeptical talk of whether a superyacht can ever really be any of those things.

The industry has made efforts. Some see evidence of positive change in the form of a younger, more environmentally minded generation moving into the industry from an ownership and operational level, or progress in greener innovation and technological advancements. But progressing in any industry requires the ability to compare and assess. Developing and implementing a benchmark for sustainability are critical to positive change. For some, greater awareness of the issues represent a needed improvement while lack of clarity on how to measure improvements is natural for a relatively new concern.

“While the level of ambition and commitment does vary, generally we are seeing an update in awareness that has kicked in, and we can see progress,” said Robert Van Tol, executive director of the Water Revolution Foundation. “Although there is a knowledge gap on the way forward, this is logical and common in other industries.”

Malcolm Jacotine, owner of 360Marine and founder of Superyacht2030, sees a definite change in focus – and questions marks on results. “What I notice today is that the whole topic of sustainability and the future of the yachting industry is front and center,” he said. “It has become really important, and there is definitely a shift. But whether we are doing enough yet is debatable.”

Nigel Marrison is founder and director of Blue ESG, which bills itself as a scientific, data-driven environmental social governance platform and consultancy for the yachting industry. He’s blunt about what the industry needs to do and what will happen if they don’t do it.

“If we continue to hide under a rock and ignore the challenge, negative media and societal acceptance will only increase,” Marrison said. “Data collection and reporting facilitates transparency and is the tool available to raise our hands in acknowledging that we are immediately and effectively addressing decarbonization. Transparency is a state of mind that must shift.”

Finding a benchmark

Factors that go into establishing a benchmark for sustainability include carbon emissions, waste generation, eco-friendly practices and resource management. One primary area of focus is carbon emissions.

“In terms of benchmarking our emissions, we don’t, which is a failing of the industry,” Jacotine said. “We haven’t collaborated and implemented a strategy of collecting the data to benchmark past emissions, but more importantly, measure emissions in future years. Unlike the merchant shipping industry, yachts do not have an end-of-life limitation. We can extend the life for many years, so instead of our fleet stabilizing (like the merchant fleet), ours is constantly growing, meaning emissions are constantly growing.”

But reducing carbon emissions can’t be the only goal.

“Carbon emissions are very important, but there are other environmental factors to also account for,” Van Tol said. “To really improve, we have to look at the whole picture to improve and avoid greenwashing.”

Both life cycle assessment (LCA) and environmental social governance (ESG) frameworks play significant roles in pursuit of such benchmarks. LCA measures and evaluates the cradle-to-grave environmental impact of products and the opportunities to reduce emissions by optimizing propulsion, enhancing efficiency and selecting materials with lower impacts. ESG has meanwhile become increasingly crucial in evaluating the sustainability performance of companies through a range of factors.

Blue ESG, which officially launched in January 2022, is a yacht-specific ESG reporting tool and consultancy that takes a holistic view to improving a yacht’s efficiency and performance. “Blue ESG is an initiative that is helping reshape the value proposition of what yachting offers into a high-impact industry; we are helping future-proof the industry by measuring its impact and progress,” Marrison said.

Launched a little more than a year ago, Marine Shift 360 is an LCA tool for the maritime industry. The global sustainability company Anthesis Group and sustainability-minded high performance ocean racing team 11th Hour Racing Team jointly fund the tool’s deployment and are currently supported by various industry collaborators including Princess Yachts.

“We are currently guided by current EU product environmental footprint standards, which require significant impacts to be measured,” said Craig Simmons, chief technology and metrics officer at Anthesis and project director on Marine Shift 360. “We currently cover greenhouse gas (carbon) emissions – both fossil and non-fossil (e.g., from the use of plant-based materials), renewable and non-renewable energy use, resource scarcity, eutrophication and water use.”

They work mainly with production boatbuilders and racing teams, however since appearing at the METSTRADE show in Amsterdam last year, they have seen increased engagement from the superyacht sector.

“We are currently discussing with the superyacht industry regarding enhancing tools to meet additional industry requirements,” Simmons said. “There needs to be more of a focus on the use phase – to be superyacht specific, we need to elaborate on all elements onboard, such as the energy use and hotel load.”

Water Revolution Foundation is currently analyzing yachts’ hotel loads through their Yacht Environmental Transparency Tool (YETI). The real challenge when assessing for an industry benchmark is getting closer to the ‘real use’ profile, Val Tol said.

“Just because you plug into shore power doesn’t mean you have zero impact. The impact is just somewhere else – taking a lot of energy from the local grid, for example. We need to reduce this and look at solutions,” he said.

Hotel loads are a huge part of the picture, Jacotine said.

“When you look at the total amount of energy consumed in a year, it is likely the hotel loads which are greater than the propulsion energy required, which is why you have to take a holistic view to energy consumption as a whole. Air conditioning, lighting, water heating, power management etc. – all these things can impact on overall efficiency,” he said.

Relative rankings

YETI uses LCA methodologies and is focused on the operational phase; it’s a joint industry project with 12 shipyards among other stakeholders. A 2.0 version will be launched in November.

“The score is a starting point, not an endpoint, and is a zero baseline score,” Van Tol said. “At this stage, it isn’t about the judgement but knowing where the yacht stands, how to compare to other yachts in similar size range, and what you can learn to improve this.

“With solutions, you need to check whether it is a solution across the entire life cycle. Over time, the idea for YETI is to become an energy label. We are currently at a stage where we have assessed 70 yachts to begin to draw some referencing lines to compare. Yachts are all unique, but we benchmark them at the same operational profile to find an average. Statistically, yachts are in the marina for around 50% of the time. Therefore, we should compare these yachts against that benchmark.”

Another industry comparison tool has been launched by the Superyacht Eco Association. The SEA index has been designed to assess and improve the environmental performance of yachts and meet objectives for lowering emissions. This comparison tool compares the energy intensity of a yacht with the rest of the evaluated average fleet, revealing whether a yacht is above or below the baseline.

While measuring is vital, it doesn’t mean much if the industry doesn’t do something with the numbers. Openness and transparency is key, as are results.

“Sustainability isn’t a box you tick,” Van Tol said.

From January 2024, the EU will require sustainability reports that show progress; they are meant to create transparency and a knock-on effect throughout the supply chain.

The need for this is crucial; a March sustainability report by shipyard group MB92 showed that only 39% of the shipyard’s suppliers had a mechanism in place to measure their impact, and just 14% had a mechanism to evaluate that of their suppliers.

Aside from the industry players, there will no doubt be owners and insurers increasingly interested in the efficiency ratings of yachts, Van Tol said.

“Banking, insurance, and finance with corporate stakeholders are required to meet certain metrics and expectations, and they will need to justify how they are involved in yachting, from financing to insuring them,” he said. “To do so, they will require more reliable yachts with this kind of data and information.”

A good, trusted reporting system requires independence, Jacotine said.

“You can’t play poacher and gamekeeper,” he said. “The industry needs an independent organization to collect data anonymously to benchmark the industry, but it needs buying from management companies, shipyards, industry associations and bodies.”

This article is part of Triton’s newest tech issue. Click here to read the full issue!

Related Posts Green Turtle deepens Dredging work at the Green Turtle Club in the Abacos began in late August. When complete, the channel entrance into White Sound will be 10…

Yachts go green The Charter Yacht Brokers Association honored three yachts in its Going Green to Save the Blue campaign, which encourages charter yachts to lessen their impact…

Microturbines enter yachting California-based Capstone Turbine Corp., a manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, has ordered 10 more of the ultra low-emission, diesel-fueled units for use in a marine…

Topics: