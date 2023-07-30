The H2C Boat: First hydrogen-powered RIB Debuts

The Dutch sailing organization Watersportverbond introduced the H2C Boat at the 2023 World Sailing Championships in The Hague, Netherlands.

The H2C Boat is Watersportverbond’s first-ever emission-free, hydrogen-powered coach boat they have created, with hopes of paving the way towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly era.

Torqeedo, a company that develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives for commercial applications and recreational use, supported the creation of the H2C Boat from its inception. The vessel is equipped with Torqeedo’s Deep Blue 50R outboard motor and Deep Blue 40 lithium-ion battery.

Using a hydrogen fuel cell as a range extender, the six-meter vessel can operate on the water for a minimum of five hours and reach a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour. H2C Boat was created with sailing competitions in mind and the use of zero-emission coach boats at major regattas by 2030 has become a reality.

“Fuel cell technology in the maritime sector is still evolving. As pioneers in electrification, we have designed our electric drive systems to leverage sustainable energy, from solar and wind power to fuel cells powered by hydrogen or other carbon-neutral liquid fuels,” said Fabian Bez, CEO of Torqeedo.

