USSA Set to Host Northwest Superyacht Summit in Seattle

The U.S. Superyacht Association (USSA) is partnering with Superyacht Northwest (SYNW) to host their Pacific Northwest Regional Summit in Seattle, Washington.

The USSA summit, which is held in the South Lake Union area, helps attendees learn about the facilities and services available for superyachts visiting Washington state before traveling the Inside Passage of British Columbia to Alaska.

USSA’s summit is from Tuesday, Aug. to Thursday, Aug. 3. Guests are then invited to stay for the Boeing Seafair Air Show from Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

The summit’s schedule of events includes panel discussions of regionally focused topics, like chartering and private-use destinations, Alaska as the next frontier, the future of regulation in the PNW, and more. Attendees will also be invited to tour different local facilities, like Nordlund Boat Company and Westport Yacht Facility.

Service providers and suppliers, professional service providers, marina and shipyards, manufacturers, media, designers and engineers, yacht management professionals, captains, charter managers, and sales brokers are all invited to attend.

