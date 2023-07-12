With Yachties In Mind, Lyman-Morse Transforms Camden Harbor

A Maine boatbuilder has turned part of Camden Harbor into a spot with everything a yacht guest wants and everything a yacht crew needs.

A mixture of marina, long- and short-term living quarters, retail and dining continues to grow on a patch of Maine waterfront that saw massive fire damage in 2020.

On offer for yachties at Maine boatbuilder Lyman-Morse’s renovated waterfront facilities on Camden Harbor are a 33,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that features a lounge area, high-speed Wi-Fi, private showers, restrooms, laundry, and a ship’s store. Lyman-Morse’s full-boat service operations on the site include carpentry, electronics and mechanical work, as well as a new rigging shop. Also present on the rebuilt waterfront are long- and short-term guest and crew quarters, several restaurants, cafes and bars, and a clothing and home decor shop.

Lyman-Morse bought the property in 2015, and its CEO saw it as more than just an industrial space.

“The whole project represents a goal of mine—it’s a working waterfront,” Lyman-Morse CEO Drew Lyman said in a statement. “It’s not all revolving around industrial warehouse sheds. We’ve modernized the facilities, added in a couple of restaurants and some retail space, and now you’ve got this great mix. It’s a real community kind of area.

“We’re adding to the working waterfront by combining different industries. If we put condos there it would have been awful for the harbor. That’s the key—the working waterfront should be a term that’s not just fishing boats and yachts, it’s all things that feed off the beauty of a harbor.”

Tagged Camden Harbor, Lyman-Morse

