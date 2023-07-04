You Could Win 4 Winward VIP Club Tickets For the Price of One General Admission FLIBS Ticket

M/Y Vertige, the second unit of Italian builder Tankoa Yachts, will make her official U.S. debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in November.…
Winward VIP Club tickets are available to some lucky purchasers of general admission FLIBS tickets – this week only.
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is feeling patriotic – and lucky attendees will benefit with Winward VIP tickets.
This week, to celebrate American Independence Day, everyone who buys a general admission FLIBS ticket has a chance to win 4 Winward VIP tickets.
Winward VIP tickets offer access to the Winward VIP Club in the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. There, VIPs can enjoy a premium open bar, gourmet food, music and luxury pop-up activations. VIPs can also enter the show an hour early via the Bahia Mar south entrance, and there’s complimentary shuttle and Water Taxi service to all FLIBS venues. A single VIP ticket sells for $398.
FLIBS 2023 runs from October 25 through 29.
Tagged contest, FLIBS, Independence Day, Winward VIP ClubTopics: