You Could Win 4 Winward VIP Club Tickets For the Price of One General Admission FLIBS Ticket

Jul 4, 2023 by Triton Staff

Winward VIP Club tickets are available to some lucky purchasers of general admission FLIBS tickets – this week only.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is feeling patriotic – and lucky attendees will benefit with Winward VIP tickets.

This week, to celebrate American Independence Day, everyone who buys a general admission FLIBS ticket has a chance to win 4 Winward VIP tickets.

Winward VIP tickets offer access to the Winward VIP Club in the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. There, VIPs can enjoy a premium open bar, gourmet food, music and luxury pop-up activations. VIPs can also enter the show an hour early via the Bahia Mar south entrance, and there’s complimentary shuttle and Water Taxi service to all FLIBS venues. A single VIP ticket sells for $398.

FLIBS 2023 runs from October 25 through 29.

Related Posts

  • Vertige to debut at FLIBS

    M/Y Vertige, the second unit of Italian builder Tankoa Yachts, will make her official U.S. debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in November.…

  • Chef’s art graces FLIBS program

    Yacht chef and artist Danielle Perry was selected to design the cover of the 2016 show program for the 57th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat…

  • FLIBS producer moves to 17th Street

    Informa Exhibitions, producers of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, has opened a 7,700-square-foot Southeast U.S. base on Southeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The…

  • FLIBS19: Test your FLIBS knowledge

    In honor of FLIBS’ 60th anniversary, our quiz this year is all about the largest in-water boat show in the world. Do you know your…

Tagged , , ,

Topics:
, ,