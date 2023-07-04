You Could Win 4 Winward VIP Club Tickets For the Price of One General Admission FLIBS Ticket

Winward VIP Club tickets are available to some lucky purchasers of general admission FLIBS tickets – this week only.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is feeling patriotic – and lucky attendees will benefit with Winward VIP tickets.

This week, to celebrate American Independence Day, everyone who buys a general admission FLIBS ticket has a chance to win 4 Winward VIP tickets.

Winward VIP tickets offer access to the Winward VIP Club in the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. There, VIPs can enjoy a premium open bar, gourmet food, music and luxury pop-up activations. VIPs can also enter the show an hour early via the Bahia Mar south entrance, and there’s complimentary shuttle and Water Taxi service to all FLIBS venues. A single VIP ticket sells for $398.

FLIBS 2023 runs from October 25 through 29.

