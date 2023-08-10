10 Men Arrested in South Florida Organized Marine Theft Ring

Multiple arrests were made and potential burglary target areas were uncovered after a South Florida organized marine theft ring was tracked down.

10 men were arrested on Wednesday morning following a lengthy investigation into an organized marine theft ring that operated throughout South Florida and the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) worked alongside the Miami-Dade Police Department, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the 16th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office to make the arrests.

The investigation began in May 2023 after authorities began observing suspect vehicles in Miami that were connected to marine thefts in Monroe County. The observations led to the collection of evidentiary cell phone data, which then led to 11 arrest warrants. The warrants resolved multiple marine and GPS theft-related cases in Islamorada.

The cell phone data that was recovered also uncovered potential burglary target areas in the following 17 counties: Bay, Brevard, Broward, Collier, Charlotte, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, St. Lucie, and St. John’s.

“I’m happy to announce these thieves are behind bars,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners, particularly Miami-Dade Police, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and State Attorney Dennis Ward’s office, for their shared commitment to stopping and prosecuting these cases. Our message: If you commit these crimes in Monroe County, you will end up in jail.”

All 11 suspects, 10 of whom were arrested, reside in Miami-Dade County and face a total of 122 charges.

Triton’s new tech issue is now out. Read it here!

Tagged arrest, florida keys, keys, marine theft, theft

Topics: