32nd Edition of the MidAtlantic Tournament Begins

The 32nd edition of the MidAtlantic tournament started on Sunday in Cape May, New Jersey and Ocean City, Maryland.

Crew all along the Atlantic Coast gathered at the Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and Sunset Marina in Ocean City for the MidAtlantic tournament on Sunday. 181 boats will be competing for a total purse of $5,790,020 in this year’s tournament.

1,135-pound blue marlin caught at The MidAtlantic 2021

Crew made their way to canyons off the mid-Atlantic coast to fish for white marlin, blue marlin, wahoo, tuna, and dolphin on opening day. Participants are permitted to sail from the tournament’s two locations, but they must finish within 125 miles of the Cape May Sea Buoy.

The tournament does not allow boats to clear their respective inlet’s sea buoy before 3 a.m. and fishing hours are set from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Weigh stations at both marinas open at 5 p.m., with fish to be weighed needing to arrive at the scales by 9 p.m.

Strict minimum weights and lengths are instituted by the tournament, with white marlin needing to be a minimum of 69 inches and 65 pounds, while blue marlin must reach 102 inches and 400 pounds. Tuna must meet the 50-pound deadline, with only big eye, yellowfin, and true albacore being eligible. Wahoo and dolphin (mahi mahi) both have a 20-pound minimum weight qualification.

