88-foot M/Y Irmao Destroyed After Fire

88-foot M/Y Irmao burned in the Mediterranean before it sunk.

88-foot M/Y Irmao went up in flames on Saturday, Aug. 12, before sinking off the coast of Formentera in the Mediterranean.

Five crew and 12 passengers aboard Irmao were saved by surrounding private vessels, according to a report by Spanish coastguards. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Spanish coastguards released a video of the burning yacht as they towed it, but later confirmed that it had sunk.

“Our centre in the Majorcan capital Palma mobilised Acrux which towed the yacht which was on fire, but it sank,” the coastguard wrote in a statement.

The yacht is reportedly owned by professional poker player, Diego Gomez Gonzalez, also known as “The Lion,” according to a report by the DailyMail. Gonzalez gained the nickname after wearing a lion costume to the final table of a poker tournament.

