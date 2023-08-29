Bio-Box Keeps It Clean and Natural in Ibiza

A system meant to clean up dirty water in a natural way, without using chemicals, has made a debut at a Spanish marina.

Marina Ibiza is the first marina in Spain to use Bio-Box, a product that uses natural enzymes and bacteria to get rid of hydrocarbons in oily, dirty marina water. A hose drips the enzymes and bacteria into the water while a pump activates the bacteria by pumping oxygen into the water. The Bio-Box is being used in an area of the marina near the fuel station where spills and dirty water can accumulate.

“The enzymes are responsible for breaking down the molecular chain (in this case, the hydrocarbon enzymes) by making them smaller, so the bacteria can digest them by transforming them into CO2 and clean water, without leaving residues“, said Mirko Abbruzzese, co-founder of La Alternativa Eco, which is working to promote Bio-Box in Spain.

“The bacteria lie dormant in a special container on land. If necessary, they’re channelled into the sea and start creating their colony, but they always need sustenance, i.e., hydrocarbon (petrol, diesel, mineral oil, etc.) and oxygen, which we add with an air pump. When they reach the water and come into contact with oxygen, they’re activated and start to act.

“There’s a widespread belief in the yachting industry that the right thing to do in the event of a spill is to throw a popular washing-up liquid into the water because it has a dispersing effect, but this product is harmful to marine flora and fauna, and has a long-lasting effect on the marine environment.”

Abbruzzese also noted that the Bio-Box is self-powered thanks to a built-in solar panel.

Environmental issues are increasingly coming to the fore in yachting, but it’s not always easy measuring how the industry is doing. Read about those issues here.

