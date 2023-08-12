Bluewater’s Photo and Video Competition for Crew Accepting Submissions

Bluewater Yachting’s photo and video competition for crew is open and looking for crew’s perception of the yachting industry.

Bluewater Yachting’s annual photo and video competition for crew is now open and looking for “Yachting and You” themed graphics.

The competition is accepting pictures and videos that showcase the submitter’s perception of the superyacht industry. Tablescapes, hidden bays, underwater fun, and working as a team – anything that fits your perception of yachting is acceptable.

This year’s competition has two separate categories — photo and video. Both will be judged by a team of photo editors, with the first-place winners of each category receiving $1,000. Submissions are required to be sent before Sept. 20. Winners will be announced on Friday, Sept. 29, during the Monaco Yacht Show.

To submit a photo or video head to Bluewater’s Club page and create or sign into an account. From there, visit the full competition page on your profile.

There are no restrictions as to who can submit. Crew members, charter guests, adventurers, and travelers are all welcome to submit their photo and videos.

A title, the location of your photo, a short description, and your social handles are required with submission of your photo. Video submissions are required to be a maximum of one minute long.

For more information on the competition visit Bluewater here.

Tagged bluewater, bluewater yachting, competition, competition for crew, crew competition, photo, video

Topics: