Böning USA Shines the (LED Navigation) Light

US consumers can now order the new line of Böning USA LED navigational lights.

A new brand of AHD-LED navigation lights have been offered to the US market. Florida-based Böning USA’s LED navigation lights are made for everything from small craft to large yachts and commercial vessels. Made constructed with weather-resistant lenses, they’re built to last longer than standard navigation lights.

“The AHD-LED navigation light is a premium product that stands out from the sea of generic navigation lights,” Böning USA managing director Luiz Barbarini said. “Vessels of all sizes should be equipped with the best possible navigation systems, which rely on a bright, durable, and dependable navigation light.”

Böning’s new lights are available in 12 to 24 volts and can also be ordered with a control panel. They also offer adapter plates and junction boxes for retrofits.

“We offer a unique solution for navigation lights control panels that can also be operated from multifunctional displays (MFD)”, Barbarini said. “Owners can order the control panel with a custom image of the boat at no additional charge.”

