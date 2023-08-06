Fort Lauderdale Yachting Businesses Recognized

Top yacht businesses in Fort Lauderdale have been among those recognized by local media.

Everybody loves an award, and some businesses in Fort Lauderdale recently got a pat on the back from their fans.

Every year, people in Fort Lauderdale eagerly await Fort Lauderdale Magazine’s annual Best Of issue. Readers vote on everything from restaurants and bars to pet groomers to local television personalities. And as befits a magazine in the American yachting capital, they always save a few categories for yachting, boating and related industries.

Princess Yachts won in the Best Boats category, perhaps proving that the Lauderdale yachting community will always embrace its British friends as its own. HMY Yachts took Best Boat Dealer, while the group’s Mike Scalisi won Best Boat Broker. A pair of Pompano Beach businesses took home fishing titles; Hook Me Up Charters won Best Fishing Charter and Custom Rod and Reel won Best Boating/Fishing Store.

And perhaps inevitably, the grand dame of Fort Lauderdale marinas, Bahia Mar, won for Best Marina,

