Freedom Waters Foundation’s Fundraising Event ‘Seas the Night’ Comes to South Florida

Freedom Waters Foundation’s fundraising event ‘Seas the Night’ is the foundation’s only fundraising event on Florida’s east coast.

The Freedom Waters Foundation is hosting its second annual ‘Seas the Night’ fundraising event. The cocktail party will be held at Coral Ridge Yacht Club from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Tickets are available online for $100 per person, which includes cocktails, appetizers, live music, a silent auction, and networking and connecting with 200 expected guests. Sponsorship opportunities for businesses and auction donations are also available.

The Freedom Waters Foundation provides therapeutic maritime experiences to individuals dealing with life threatening illnesses or disabilities, youth at risk, and veterans. Proceeds from ‘Seas the Night’ will help the foundation continue to give participants a restorative break from the day-to-day restrictions of their challenges through on-the-water programs.

For more information about The Freedom Waters Foundation’s ‘Seas the Night,’ click here.

