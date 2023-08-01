Gear on the Go: Yacht Toy and Tech picks

These Triton toy and tech picks are fit for any superyacht, and make the experience that much better.

OneThird.IO – Produce Ripeness Checker

Tired of buying more avocados, berries, mangoes and other fruits that you need because you are afraid of the quality? One Third wants to change that. They determined that 30% of all food globally goes into landfills with 40% of that being produce. Their small ripeness machine tells you exactly when to eat those avocados.

https://onethird.io/

Blu3’s Nomad

This battery-powered tankless diving system floats on the ocean’s surface like a buoy, delivering compressed air from the ocean’s surface to divers below. The 15-pound system allows divers to reach a max depth of 30 feet (9m) with a battery life of 45 to 60 minutes.

https://www.diveblu3.com/product/nomad

JETSURF Race DFI Surfboard

The new Race DFI version of the JETSURF surfboard features a lightweight carbon fiber hull that allows for fast turns and increased agility. Reaching a top speed of 36 mph and with a range of an hour, the Race DFI surfboard is great for thrill-seeking riders.

https://jetsurfusa.com/products/race-dfi

Garmin Dive Computer

Garmin’s dive computers snap around your wrist like a watch but are created to keep you aware of apnea alerts, ascent/descent rates, decompression information and more. Keeping track of more than 25 different diving categories, like depth and wireless air integration, this watch-sized computer is built for diving.

https://www.garmin.com/en-US/c/sports-fitness/dive-computers-smartwatches/

ECOBIOBALL Golf Ball

ECOBIOBALL is the first ecological and biodegradable golf ball that lets you enjoy a timeless sport while feeding fish. Less than 48 hours after the golf ball meets the ocean, the external layer biodegrades, releasing fish food contained in its core. ECOBIOBALL is safe for marine flora and fauna and is manufactured using non-contaminated materials.

https://www.albusgolf.com/

AquaKart’s Aqua Race Kart

The world’s first go-kart on the water, the Aqua Race Kart is designed to look like a go-kart while offering the thrill of watersports. The kart’s gas pedal acceleration and Formula 1-style steering wheel lets drivers enjoy a racing experience on the open water.

https://aquakart.com/

