LiCELL Aims to Lower Risk from Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

Lithium-ion battery fires are no joke. Be prepared with some products designed to handle the dangers.

Fires related to lithium-ion batteries have in recent years become one of the major dangers on board yachts. As these batteries have become more common, their high energy density has increased the risk of release of explosive and toxic gases.

Now an industry leader is championing his company’s products as a way to safeguard against this increasingly common fire threat. Steve Ginn of LiCELL Fire Protection, believes the right tools go a long way. Ginn champions LiCELL’s Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion (AVD) system for increased yacht safety. It includes the AVDTM fire suppression agent, or “Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion,” a water-based suppression agent. It attacks the key elements of the “Fire Triangle”—heat, fuel, and oxygen—when directly applied to lithium-ion battery cells experiencing thermal

runaway.

“The water component swiftly cools the area of combustion, removing heat from the reaction,” Ginn said. “Additionally, AVD forms a non-conductive refractory film that restricts oxygen diffusion to the fuel source, cutting off the oxygen supply required to fuel combustion. By eliminating heat and oxygen, AVD efficiently extinguishes fires,preventing re-ignition and minimizing further damage.”

LiCELL fire extinguishers use naturally occurring minerals; the process is non-toxic and safe for humans. The company also produces fire blankets coated by vermiculite that smother flames immediately by cutting off their oxygen supply.

“LiCELL fire blankets are designed to withstand extremely high temperatures in an oxidizing atmosphere for an extended period while offering protection against potential debris and shrapnel expelled during a battery fire,” Ginn said. “Their

versatility and ease of use make them accessible to anyone, regardless of their firefighting experience. Portable and requiring no complicated setup, these fire blankets are essential for fire safety preparedness and overall onboard fire safety.”

