Luxury Hospitality: Training tool enhances service skills

Luxury Hospitality has launched LH Dynamics, a training tool to enhance working styles and relationships for yacht crew and other workers. The system is designed to highlight and enforce strengths and talents for better teamwork and personal accomplishments with onboard staff.

Beginning with multiple-choice questions to clarify preferences, the online results define the participants’ “four energies” as dynamo, blaze, tempo and steel.

“These energies are derived from ancient Chinese philosophy and reflect our natural state of being,” said Julia Rogers, Insight Specialist at Luxury Hospitality, according to a company press release. “Most people are a blend of energies, and we are here to help people understand their results and energy percentages, and ultimately their talents. This discovery process is the power of LH Dynamics.”

The next step defines eight talent profiles which lead to personal clarification of strengths and challenges. Crew then have a follow-up call with one of Luxury Hospitality’s trainers.

LH Dynamics may be applied to the entire crew for each member to understand how their profile links to other colleagues. Results can assist crew members to enhance the flow, productivity, and fun on the job for a high-performing team.

LH Dynamics was created by the Luxury Hospitality team in collaboration with futurist, New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, Roger James Hamilton.

www.luxuryhospitalitymgm.com

