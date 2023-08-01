MIASF Drive to Benefit South Florida Kids

If you’re in Fort Lauderdale, you can help kids in need thanks to a back-to-school MIASF school supplies drive.

Not every kid has access to pencils, paper and other back-to-school essentials. So as the northern hemisphere summer ends and Florida kids prepare to head back to the classroom, the Marine Industries Association of South Florida is doing what it can to help. The organization is teaming with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County to lead a drive to round up as many back-to-school necessities as possible, and give them to local children.

MIASF is using an Amazon wishlist for anybody who wants to donate. Requested items include pencils, rulers, backpacks, markers, glue sticks, erasers, index cards, scissors, pocket folders, three-ring binders, page protectors, organizers, lunchboxes and the engineer’s favorite, graphing calculators.

Donated items can be dropped off at the MIASF office, 221 SW 3rd Ave in Fort Lauderdale. All items must be donated by August 10. Broward County, Florida public school students return to school on August 21.

Related Posts South Florida ports busiest Port Everglades was listed as the world's second-busiest cruise port, according to a story in the Sun-Sentinel. The Ft. Lauderdale seaport had a record 3.88…

Triton Spotted in South Florida Elmer Strauss is spotted with his Triton mug after hours for a cocktail poured by his son, Pete Strauss of PS plumbing, this spring in…

South Florida Business Journal networking South Florida Business Journal held a networking event to meet the team at the Fort Lauderdale offices of Starmark. SFBJ Digital Producer Emon Reiser and…

Tagged drive, kids, MIASF

Topics: