MIASF Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program Finds Success

MIASF’s Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program sees eight graduates.

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), in association with the Florida Department of Education and Atlantic Technical College, celebrated graduates from their Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program (YSTAP). Eight apprentices completed the program, which started in 2020.

The YSTAP provides aspiring yacht technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to find success in the maritime industry. The two-year program offers a nationally recognized credential that covers marine proficiencies like yacht painting, hydraulics, machining, safety protocols, and many more.

While honing their skills throughout the program, apprentices maintain full-time positions at participating employer companies. These individuals attended classes one night a week at Atlantic Technical College while balancing their work commitments, learning a rigorous curriculum while gaining practical experience.

MIASF’s member showcase event hosted the graduation celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Apprentices, joined by their families, were celebrated by industry leaders, mentors, and program partners.

“The successful completion of the Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program marks a significant milestone for both the apprentices and the maritime industry as a whole,” said Lori Wheeler, Vice President of MIASF and Chair of the YSTAP Committee. “These apprentices have demonstrated exceptional dedication, resilience, and skill throughout the program, and we are confident that they will continue to contribute significantly to the growth and excellence in the yacht service field.”

For more information on MIASF’s Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program, visit MIASF here or contact Lori Wheeler at [email protected].

