New Wahoo Tournament Coming to Bimini

Aug 5, 2023 by Triton Staff

A new tournament is coming to the Bimini wahoo fishing calendar this fall.
Crew looking for fishing fun in the Bahamas this fall might want to nudge owners towards a new tournament at a popular destination.
Bimini Big Game Resort and Marina hosts the debut Viking Yacht Owners Wahoo Weekend Tournament. The event will be Hosted by Captain Chase Camacho, the event runs from November 9 to 11 and is exclusively for Viking yacht owners, families and friends. Organizers say it’s the first tournament of this kind to take place at the resort. The tournament benefits the Get Kids Fishing Foundation.
It will join a more established event on the Bimini Big Game calendar, The Slicker Wahoo Tournament. The one-day tournament takes place this year on December 9th. It will crown two winners, one for largest wahoo caught and another for five-wahoo aggregate.

 

