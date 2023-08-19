Orust Sailboat Show Set for Scenic Swedish West Coast

North of Gothenburg on Sweden’s picturesque west coast, the Orust Sailboat Show will offer knowledge and inspiration on all things sailing.

Sweden’s west coast is always a good place for sailing enthusiasts – but it will be even more so August 25 to 27 as the Orust Sailboat Show returns.

The popular longstanding show in Ellös on Orust island features everything from luxury sailing yachts to entry-level boats. Many boats will be featured at locally based boatbuilder Hallberg-Rassy’s Öppet Varv, or Open Yard, which is held in the Hallberg-Rassy marina. To be exact, the Open Yard will feature 80 boats, 59 in the water. Overall, show organizers say they offer “a wonderful boat show with sailing inspiration, world premieres and joy.”

Swedish boatbuilder Arcona will debut its new flagship, the Arcona 50, at the show. On August 26 there will be a lecture, in English, on long-distance sailing. It will be given by Stevan, Silvia and Anton, three Hallberg-Rassy dealers in Bulgaria; they will talk about the ARC-winning Atlantic crossing they made in their Hallberg-Rassy 412.

The show will also feature a number of classic boats thanks to the its partnership with the Västkustens Träbåtsförening, or West Coast Wooden Boat Association. There will also be food trucks and what organizers describe as “a duck fishing competition with very good chances to win a life jacket.”

