PORT 32 Marinas Expands Partnership with Gulfstream Boat Club, Offering the Joys of Boating Without the Responsibilities of Boat Ownership

PORT 32 Marinas, LLC (PORT 32), has expanded its partnership with Gulfstream Boat Club, offering a top-of-the-line ﬂeet of boats without the responsibility of ownership.

PORT 32 is a leading owner, operator, developer, and acquirer of a growing collection of irreplaceable marina assets in nine premier markets across both coasts of Florida.

PORT 32’s newest acquisition, Lighthouse Point Marina, joins existing PORT 32 locations in Tierra Verde, Tampa and Palm Beach Gardens that are already enjoy partnerships with Gulfstream Boat Club.

Led by owner Alex G. Warner, South Florida-based Gulfstream Boat Club first opened its Delray Beach club in 2009, later expanding to Boynton Beach and Lake Worth. In 2020, Gulfstream Boat Club partnered with PORT 32 Marinas to open boat clubs in Tierra Verde, Tampa and Palm Beach Gardens.

Gulfstream Boat Club’s concierge-style member service, fleet of newer and larger boats from trusted brand names, and flexible membership options are designed to suit busy families, frequent travelers, and avid boaters. Each boat is outfitted with top-of-the-line technology and comfort amenities, and is kept in peak performing condition. The fleet is frequently refreshed with new boats.

Gulfstream Boat Club, which offers a limited number of memberships at each Club, has welcomed new members across its PORT 32 locations. Members can choose between flexible hourly plans or high-value unlimited plans. Hourly plans are valid for two years and ideal for seasonal visitors or frequent travelers. Unlimited plans offer the best value with unlimited boating for six months, a year, or two years at a time.

“We are pleased to have found a wonderful partner in Gulfstream Boat Club, that delivers an invaluable boating experience to its members,” said Austin Schell, CEO of PORT 32 Marinas. “The Club allows boaters to experience the joys of life on the water, without experiencing the undertaking of boat ownership.”

“Gulfstream Boat Club’s partnership with PORT 32, with premier marina locations, is a natural fit,” said Warner. “Both organizations offer upscale products and an unparalleled level of service to provide a premium boating experience to its members and customers. We are pleased to continue to grow our partnership with PORT 32 Marinas.”

For more information about PORT 32 Marinas, visit port32marinas.com or email [email protected].

