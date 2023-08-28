Record Setting 32nd MidAtlantic Tournament Ends

The 32nd annual MidAtlantic Tournament ended on Friday after six days of fishing.

2023’s MidAtlantic Tournament saw 181 boats compete for over $5.79 million, with nearly three dozen different winners receiving a piece of the total prize pot.

With the majority of the 181 boats using up their eligible fishing days before the final day of the tournament, only 11 boats headed offshore to fish on Friday. Once the scales at Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May, New Jersey and Sunset Marina in Ocean City, New Jersey officially closed at 9 p.m., the leaderboard remained the same. The winning payouts vary based on their level of Calcutta participation.

The white marlin category saw Clint Clement of Cape May Court House, New Jersey on sportfishing yacht Common Sense win the Heaviest White Marlin award with an 87-pound fish that won $201,388. Although Howard Berger’s 76-pound white marlin finished in second place, it won the largest payout in the category at $1,406,938. Berger, from Edgewater, Maryland, caught the million-dollar fish on sportfishing yacht Boss Hogg. Sportfishing yacht The Catch 23, NBA legend Michael Jordan’s yacht, finished in third place and won $462,318.

Chip Caruso walked away with the Heaviest Blue Marlin award and a tournament record $1,180,342 after catching an 889-pound blue marlin aboard sportfishing yacht Pipe Dreamer. Christopher Little of Pasadena, Maryland on sportfishing yacht Talkin’ Trash was awarded the Heaviest Tuna and $361,353 after catching a 253-pound big eye.

750 white marlin were caught throughout the tournament, with 735 being released. For more information about winning categories visit the MidAtlantic tournament here.

Tagged billfish, midatlantic, midatlantic tournament, tournament

