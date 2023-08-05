Ripple Boats Launched by Norwegian Boat Builder and Startup

Norwegian boat builder Frydenbø Marine and startup Pascal Technologies launch Ripple Boats, a long-range electric boat brand.

Ripple Boats is looking towards the future of boating, creating a vessel that promises fun without compromising the environment. The brand looks to design and build the next generation of long-range electric boats for the recreational market.

Norwegian boat builder Frydenbø Marine is one of the largest boat produces in the Nordics, covering brands like Nordkapp, Sting, and Airborne boats, in addition to distribution for Zodiac. Frydenbø looks to use their quality manufacturing capacity to support Ripple Boats.

Pascal Technologies, Frydenbø’s partner in Ripple Boats, is a marine tech startup developing an energy-efficient solution for leisure boats based on an air cushion principle. Pascal’s technology pumps air between the hull and water, reducing the water resistance and extending range.

Ripple Boats’ first model will be a 10-meter electric day cruiser designed by award winning designer Thorup Design. The brand’s vessels have been designed to cater to a multitude of water-based activities and include user-friendly technology like automatic anchor handling, remote monitoring, and over-the-air updates. Pascal’s air cushion technology is also included, extending the range of each vessel.

“Over the coming years we aim to build a series of models in the 6-11 metre range, with a focus on international sales and not just in our ‘home market’ of Scandinavia,” said Stian Gulla, CEO of Ripple Boats. “The leisure boat industry and electrification is at an inflection point. Consumer sentiment is changing, battery costs are coming down and investment in the space is growing rapidly, both from established players and startups.”

