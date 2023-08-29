Ripple Boats to Host Launch Party in Cannes and Open Crowdfunding Round

To mark the official launch of the brand, Ripple Boats will be hosting an invitation-only launch party during the Cannes Yachting Festival this September.

Ripple Boats is a new, long-range electric boat brand promising fun without compromising on usability, experience or the environment. The brand is the brainchild of Norwegian boat builder Frydenbø Marine and startup Pascal Technologies, who have joined forces and are pooling their expertise and resources to launch Ripple Boats.

The launch party in Cannes

Scheduled to run from 12th – 17th September 2023,

the Cannes Yachting Festival is one of the leading in-water yacht shows in Europe. The show attracts around 700 boats each year, which are divided between two iconic marinas; Vieux Port and Port Canto.

Ripple Boats will be hosting an invitation-only launch party during the show, where guests will have the chance to experience the vibrant and fun Ripple vibes, meet the executive team, be one of the first to see the exclusive designs and have any questions answered first-hand by the founding partners. The launch party will be held in the evening, on Wednesday 13th September (7-9 PM), and will end with drinks overlooking the marina Vieux Port during sunset.

During the party, the Ripple Boats team will also be announcing their financing plans and upcoming crowdfunding campaign, which will be held on the Norwegian platform Dealflow. The aim is to raise 25-35M NOK (approximately 2-3M EUR). The crowdfunding round is currently open to private investors only and will open to the public on Dealflow mid-September, following the launch event.

What to expect from the first model

Ripple Boats will specialise in the design and production of sustainable, family-friendly boats. Their brand is focused on creating boats that are not only easy to own and operate, but also have a positive impact on the environment. The company’s core values include fun, safety, and carefree enjoyment of the waters.

The first 10m model will be the centre of attention at the launch party in Cannes. The electric day cruiser has been meticulously designed by the award-winning Norwegian design studio, Thorup Design, to offer a range of water-based activities that families and friends can enjoy. Spacious and configurable seating arrangements, user-friendly technology (automatic anchor handling, remote monitoring, over-the-air updates), and advanced safety features will ensure that the modern-day boater can relax on the water without worry.

“Our launch party during the Cannes Yachting Festival is the first opportunity for people to experience our vision for the future of electric boating and better understand how we plan to make the boating experience simple, easy and fun for the whole family.” – Nathaniel Frithiof, CCO Ripple Boats.

Marine industry leaders, EV, and marine media, as well as tech and boating influencers will be attending. Capacity is limited, but spaces remain. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Topics: