Savvy Navvy Launches Boating Navigation App

The new generation of the savvy navvy V2 app promises enhanced reliability, greater speed, and a smoother user experience.

Savvy navvy V2 is a navigation app founded by Jelte Liebrand, a lifelong sailor and ex-Google employee. Liebrand created the app after being baffled at the data sources needed to understand where you were, tide status, incoming weather, finding good anchorages, and more.

The new version of savvy navvy includes improvements to its navigation mode, which automatically records boaters track as well as replotting routes and ETA’s if they deviate. Information like Course Over Ground, speed, elapsed time and distance, and Course to Steer are also available in the navigation mode.

The navigation app includes features like an anchor alarm as well. After plotting a sector on the app that marks a vessel’s swing zone, savvy navvy V2 will sound an alarm if the vessel drifts outside of the marked area. Detailed weather reports are another feature of the app, showing cloud and rain overlay that includes precipitation intensity as well as the severity of wind gusts.

“Our core philosophy of being smart and savvy is to go beyond just mapping and navigation and solving real user problems. We are excited to release our new and improved app, which not only improves some speed and performance issues by integrating native technologies, but also gives users unique cutting-edge functionalities, making boating simpler and safer for everyone,” Liebrand said.

Savvy navvy V2 can be used on multiple devices simultaneously and is available on Android, IOS, PC, and Mac.

