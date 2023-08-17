savvy navvy Promotes Safety With Free Accounts for Qualified Boating Instructors

Marine technology company savvy navvy is offering a free Premium account for qualified boating instructors of its navigation app in a bid to continue to promote water safety to the next generation of boaters across the globe.

The leading boating navigation app – often referred to as ‘Google maps for boats’ – is offering a free annual Premium account to qualified instructors across the USA, which continues to be one of its fastest growing markets.

“As a leader in digital navigation we firmly believe in formal training, understanding navigation and knowing what’s going on in the background while the app is doing the heavy lifting. To that end we encourage all our users to take formal boating training courses and already work with boating instructors around the world. This offering is the next step to give, especially the next generation of boaters, a safety precedence from day one,” says David Cusworth, Head of Partnership and Innovation at savvy navvy.

Demand is high and hundreds of instructors have already signed up for an account, as they continue to increase safety and use the app to show the importance of route planning, weather and tides when going on the water.

“From my experience, one of the main issues students really struggle with is navigation and when less experienced, that can certainly be a challenge. Sadly, this can lead to dangerous situations on the water which is why training is so vital. Having a tool like savvy navvy available to us, which collates a lot of information needed by boaters today is a great thing,” says Oliver Cotterell, Yachtmaster Instructor.

Earlier this season savvy navvy rolled out its new and improved V2 of the app with popular new and enhanced features such as navigation mode, anchor alarm upgrade, clouds and rain overlay and wind gust features.

The leading boating navigation app has today had more than 1,000,000 downloads across the globe and is available on Android, IOS, PC and Mac. Earlier this year, savvy navvy partnered with industry-renowned Waterway Guide, giving U.S. boaters an enhanced user experience, integrating comprehensive marina details, and user reviews into the navigation app, to better plan their journeys.

Any qualified boating instructors wanting to access a free annual Premium savvy navvy account can register via www.savvy-navvy.com/ instructors.

