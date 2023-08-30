SNAME and MIASF set to host Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Seminar

SNAME and MIASF are joining forces to give marine industry professionals more information about hybrid-electric propulsion.

SNAME and the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) are hosting a hybrid-electric propulsion seminar from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at MIASF headquarters, located at 221 SW Third Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

The seminar will cover a variety of issues like key principles for owners, operators, boatbuilders, and designer of electric vessels under 100 feet, the tradeoffs between all electric and hybrid-electric systems, electric propulsion systems requirements for performance goals, and more.

Dan Hanes, member of the chair, president of the SNAME Marine Electric Propulsion Committee, and part of Sea3Systems LLC will be one of the presenters of the seminar. The other presenter is Drew Orvieto, who is a member of the chair, SNAME Southeast Section senior manager, and a part of Passenger Vessels and ABB Marine and Ports.

SNAME is an internationally recognized non-profit organization that looks to exchange knowledge and ideas, provide professional education across the maritime industry, and encourage and sponsor research development. Through doing this, SNAME hopes to advance the art, science and practice of naval architecture, marine engineering, ocean engineering and other marine-related professions, according to their mission statement.

MIASF is the largest marine trade organization in the Southeast United States and are dedicated to promote, grow, and protect the hundreds of thousands of jobs in the marine industry.

The seminar has a $15 price to attend and registration is available here.

Tagged electric propulsion, MIASF, seminar, sname

