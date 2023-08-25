South Florida Marine Community Mourns the Passing of Ronald J. Blom, 65

Ronald J. Blom

1957 – 2023

Ron’s passion for the Marine industry started in 1980 when he and his wife moved from Long Island, New York to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Although he started as a stationary engineer at the Sun Sentinel, he could look out and see the New River and all the yachts going by and knew that’s where he wanted to be. He started his marine career as an AC Tech for a local HVAC service company. After a few years, he decided to join a charter yacht in the Caribbean as the chief engineer. When he returned to Florida he was employed as the research and development engineer for a marine a/c manufacturing company. To further his career, in 1990, he founded and was the original owner of ARW Maritime Inc., a prominent HVAC company. Throughout his marine career, he had the good fortune to travel all over the world and meet so many diversified and interesting people. In 2013, he again, along with his son, began another company, Galley Hood Inc., a company that cleaned and maintained the yacht’s galley hood exhaust system.

On June 25th, 2023, just 5 days shy of his 66th birthday, Ron lost his 5-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Orendach Blom, his daughter Kristen Blom, his son Adam Blom and his adored granddaughter Cadence Blom. He will truly be missed.

In honor of Ron’s memory, donations are being accepted by:

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center,

Donate online: miami.edu/giveSylvester

Under “Tribute Information,” select Memorial

