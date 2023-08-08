Stew Cues: Making Beds

Try these tips to save time when you’re making beds.

Try to work with another stew or one of the deckies. It’s much easier to make sure the overhang of the sheet is the same on both sides when two people are working together. Otherwise, you’ll be running back and forth to get it right.

Lay the flat sheet over the fitted sheet with the right side facing down so the decorative edge shows when you fold it back over the blanket or duvet. Fold sheets lengthwise down the center so you can use that crease to line up the sheet with the center of the bed.

High heat can damage expensive cotton sheets. It’s best to iron them when they are just slightly damp and use a lower temperature. If you don’t have a spacious laundry room, set up to iron in one of the cabins. Put a towel or sheet down under the ironing board to protect the carpet. You can also iron sheets and pillowcases straight onto the bed.

Opinions vary on whether the pillowcase’s opening should face the inside or outside of the bed. If they have decorative trim, they should face the outside. Ensure the pillow and pillow protector are smooth so they don’t leave nasty wrinkles when you put on the freshly ironed cases.

Learn how to fold a fitted sheet and how to make hospital corners. Check out videos online and practice practice practice. There are different ways to do hospital corners: 45-degree angle on the side, and 90-degree angle facing the side or the bottom of the bed.

Different boats have different standards, so follow the correct procedures for your boat. Take photos of the correct finished look for future reference. If you have a brochure for the boat, follow the photos for set-up of each cabin.

Alene Keenan is a veteran chief stew, interior training instructor/consultant and the author of several guidebooks for crew.

