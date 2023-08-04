Swedish Startup Zparq Set to Market

Zparq’s electric outboard motor, Zparq Z10, was nominated for a Design S Swedish Design Award for the uniquely designed emission-free motor that is lightweight and easy to use. The Swedish startup company is developing electric motors and powertrains for recreational boats and commercial vessels. Currently in the pilot phase with several original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and boat builders, the company is testing 10 and 50kW motors.

Designed for small recreational boats to emit no exhaust gases or CO2 emissions, the lightweight design reduces raw materials and footprint compared to equivalent marine electric and internal combustion engines. The limited moving parts mean less maintenance and a longer lifespan. Additionally, Zparqs are designed to be reused in new marine motors and recycled.

The company plans to introduce the Zparq Z10 to the market at the end of 2024. The company is collaborating with the Swedish Sea Rescue Society (SSRS) to build an all-electric rescue boat.

Zparq originates from a collaboration between the founders and the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, where the technology has been developed and tested on underwater robots and foiling vessels, since 2017. Zparq AB was founded in 2020 and joined InnoEnergy’s portfolio.

zparq.se

Read Triton’s new Tech issue here!

Related Posts Thailand opens charter market Thai government officials and industry representatives have finalized the laws governing a new charter licence that allows foreign-flagged yachts to operate charters within Thai waters.…

Nautibuoy enters American market UK-based Nautibuoy Marine plans to introduce its range of inflatable platforms to the U.S. market, beginning at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in November.…

Pinmar offers electrostatic paint in US market After success in Europe, Pinmar has brought electrostatic topcoat paint technology to the U.S.

Topics: