Three Crewmembers Rescued from Sinking Tugboat off South Carolina Coast

Three crewmembers were rescued after a 59-foot tugboat sank off the coast of South Carolina.

The US Coast Guard Southeast and partner agency crews responded to a sinking tugboat three miles off North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night. Three crewmembers were rescued off the bow of the sinking tugboat that has been identified as the Jacqueline A, according to X and Facebook posts from the USCGSoutheast and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad.

Once rescue services arrived at the sunken vessel most of it was already underwater with the three crewmembers donning lifejackets on the bow. The crewmembers were rescued through three separate swimming rescues then transported to Little River.

The vessel sank in 30 feet of water and has approximately 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board. There are no reports of shoreline impact, and the owner of Jacqueline A is working with local salvage to mitigate environmental and waterway impacts, according to the USCG Sector Charleston.

The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s Water Rescue Team responded with North Myrtle Beach Fire, North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Beach Patrol, Horry County Fire Rescue Boat 2, Calabash Fire Department, US Coast Guard Southeast, and a tow boat.

