Vessel Value Survey Finds Niche Focus

Jason Dunbar at work with Vessel Value Survey in Fort Lauderdale.

Jason Dunbar and Mark Geddis have spent the past 25 years assessing the value and condition of yachts. Previously, Dunbar worked at Luke Brown Yachts and Geddis at Patton Marine in Fort Lauderdale. They merged their talents in 2020 to form Vessel Value Survey (VVS), a marine appraisal surveying company in the South Florida area.

VVS specializes in C&V surveys for boat owners, international customs importation, banks and insurance companies. As a certified professional yacht broker and an accredited marine surveyor, their appraisals are defendable in court using certified methods of appraisal and survey.

Throughout the years, the two often shared information on independently authored appraisals and surveys for maritime law firms, banks, insurance companies, yacht owners and U.S. Customs and Border Protection importations, Dunbar said. Now they find their expertise and unbiased opinions in demand with cases of Russian-owned vessels since the Russian-Ukraine war and a variety of other legal applications.

Their compiled data allows for tracking values as increase and decrease resulting in empirical data which can be used in the courtroom, Dunbar said.

Another area of expertise, according to Dunbar, is in the assessment of damaged vessels. Using market trends and databases, VVS assesses a vessel’s value on the day before, the day of, and the day after the damage.

“We were completely unprepared for the amount of work from Admiralty Law firms, in regard to damage or loss of value,” he said.

VVS combines the Society of Accredited Marine Survey (SAMS) and Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practices (USPAP) approach to Condition and Value surveys.

www.vesselvaluesurvey.com

