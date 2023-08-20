Walker’s Cay Blue Marlin Invitational Accepting 2024 Requests

Want to take part in the Walkers Cay Blue Marlin Invitational? Invitation requests are now being accepted.

In three years, the Walker’s Cay Blue Marlin Invitational has become one of the biggest and most popular tournaments on the Atlantic angling circuit. Now, anglers and crew who want to test their skill off the Bahamas northernmost island can put in their requests for 2024.

The 2024 invitational, which takes place May 22 to 25, is now accepting requests to participate. Priority registration is open to all boats who fished in a previous Walker’s Cay Invitational and finished top 15 in 2022 or 2023. Priority consideration is open to all boats who fished in the 2022 or 2023 Walker’s Cay Invitational. All other boats may send a general invitation request.

The tournament is hosted by Carl and Gigi Allen. Entrepreneur, explorer and avid fisherman Carl Allen bought Walker’s Cay in 2018. With some setbacks, he’s been working to bring the popular deep-sea fishing spot back to glory since then.

